$119M granted for police hirings

DALLAS -- Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Monday announced Justice Department grants to help police departments across the country hire new officers.

The $119 million in funding was announced at the start of National Community Policing Week. Lynch launched a week of events at a forum at a Dallas high school. She told those gathered that community policing is "work that takes time."

Lynch is also set to join Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings for an evening in the community today. Other events planned for the week include a town hall discussion on diversity in law enforcement and an awards ceremony, both in Washington.

The grants, provided by the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, are being awarded to 184 law enforcement agencies and are intended to create or preserve more than 900 positions. Almost all of the jobs will be new hires, though the grants will allow some officers to either be rehired or protected from being laid off.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lynch said events like the Dallas shooting of officers this summer "have raised the visibility of this issue." A sniper killed five Dallas officers at a July protest. The city will receive $3.1 million to hire 25 officers.

"It's been tremendously heartening that Dallas has stuck together through all of that," Lynch said.

"I thought, frankly, it was just a tragic irony that in a community where you had police officers who were making sure that the protest went forward as planned and as authorized, that's the city that someone chose to come to and try to sow dissension," she added.

The recipients of the grants include large cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Louisville and Charlotte, but also much smaller agencies in Biddeford, Maine; Twin Falls, Idaho; and Carlisle, Iowa.

In Arkansas, four departments will get grants totalling $668,344. They are: Harrison, $250,000; Gurdon, $80,414; West Memphis, $212,930; and Springdale, $125,000.

Lynch said there's broad agreement, including among protesters, about the need for effective and responsive police departments that keep the community safe. But she said there's a simultaneous demand from the public for departments that are accountable and transparent about their decisions.

"There's a hunger out there in so many communities, particularly minority communities, for a positive relationship with law enforcement," she said.

