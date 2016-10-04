2 in Marked Tree die in fire; 3 escape
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
MARKED TREE -- Two people died Monday in an early morning house fire and three others escaped injury, Poinsett County Sheriff Larry Mills said.
Firefighters responded to a 1 a.m. fire at a mobile home at 126 Brigance Ave. south of downtown.
Mills said an adult and child were killed in the blaze. Two other adults and a child got out of the house, he said.
Police did not release the names of the victims Monday pending notification of relatives, a spokesman for the Marked Tree Police Department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
