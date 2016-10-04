Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 3:15 p.m.
2 missing Pulaski County teens found safe, sheriff's office says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:12 p.m.

Dallas Smart, 17, (left) and Carlei Plunkett, 14, both of Pulaski County

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two missing teenagers from Pulaski County with a history of running away together were found safe over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said Carlei Plunkett, 14, and Dallas Smart, 17, were found Saturday in central Arkansas and returned to their respective families.

The teens were last seen Sept. 26 and were reported missing by family members, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Smart’s mother, Linda Smart, told authorities that she’d last seen her son around midnight that day, adding that “every time Dallas runs away from home, he is in the company of Carlei.”

Plunkett's father, Joby Plunkett, said he last saw his daughter when he dropped her off at school Sept. 26.

Additional information from the sheriff's office was not immediately available.

