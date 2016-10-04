2 youths shot in LRinjured but stable

Two people arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital Monday night with nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, Little Rock police said.

They were shot near the intersection of John Barrow Road and Kanis Road and arrived at the hospital around 7 p.m., police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said.

The gunman was described as a black male driving "a newer Buick," Hilgeman said.

The hospital did not immediately release the ages of the victims because they are youths, Hilgeman said.

Mabelvale woman: Drove stolen auto

A Mabelvale woman was charged Monday with theft by receiving after admitting to driving a stolen vehicle for one month, police said.

Police arrested Breana Deniesha Aikens, 20, after finding a stolen vehicle at a Motel 6 at 7501 Interstate 30, an arrest/disposition report said. Aikens admitted to "being in the vehicle for one month."

She was charged with one count of felony theft by receiving and one count of failure to pay.

NLR man accused of attack in yard

A North Little Rock man accused of attacking a man and pointing a handgun at a woman was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault just after midnight Saturday, police said.

Melony Turner told officers dispatched to a disturbance call at 4516 Central Drive in North Little Rock that Lonnie LeRoy Williams, 47, had come into her yard, attacked her friend and later pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.

Turner said Williams, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 128 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and tattoos of Wile E. Coyote and the Tasmanian Devil, came into her yard and attacked her friend, Larry Patrick. Turner's husband, Adam Turner, then "pulled Lonnie off of Larry," the report states.

Williams appeared ready to walk away, "but then turned around and jumped Larry again," Melony Turner said, according to the report.

Williams called Patrick a racial slur, Turner said, before her husband "pulled Lonnie off of Larry again and [then] Lonnie left," the report states.

A few minutes later, Williams came back with a silver handgun in his right hand, Turner said, and pointed it at her face, according to the report.

"I've come to finish what I started," Williams said, according to Turner. Turner said Williams kept pointing the gun at her, then left. Witnesses at the home also said Williams pointed the gun.

Officers arrested Williams at 12:36 a.m. Saturday. He allowed them to search his home for a handgun, but no gun was found, the report states.

