5 plead innocent in Russian’s death

MOSCOW — Five men suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov pleaded innocent Monday.

Nemtsov was shot late at night in February 2015 as he and a companion walked across a bridge near the Kremlin. The brutality so close to the center of Russian power both frightened and angered supporters of the beleaguered opposition.

Five suspects, all of them Chechens, faced the court in Moscow on Monday as the hearings began. The suspected triggerman — who served as an officer in the security forces of the Moscow-backed Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov — as well as four other people, pleaded innocent to the charges.

“Nemtsov’s murder hasn’t been solved,” said Vadim Prokhorov, who represents Nemtsov’s family in the trial. “We hope that this court hearing will help to get additional arguments to force investigators and the government to conduct a proper investigation.”

A separate investigation has declared the driver of an influential Chechen commander as the likeliest mastermind, a suggestion that Nemtsov’s family finds laughable.