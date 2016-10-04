Driver, 86, killed in collision on Arkansas highway

An 86-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a crash Monday after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle near Huntsville, according to Arkansas State Police.

Clifford G. Lewis, of Huntsville was driving a 2011 Chevrolet east on Arkansas 412 around 12:48 p.m., according to a preliminary report. Lewis was turning left onto City Dump Road when the passenger side of his vehicle was struck by a 2005 Ford traveling west on the roadway, state police said.

No one else was killed or injured in the crash, according to the report.

Police reported conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

Lewis' death was the 400th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.