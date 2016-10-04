Accused clerk says past work relevant

CONWAY -- Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter has argued that a judge should deny a prosecution motion that she not be allowed to present evidence on past clerk practices on handling statements of financial interest.

One of Darter's attorneys, Lauren Elenbaas, made the argument in a document filed last week with the Faulkner County circuit clerk's office. Darter is scheduled for trial starting Oct. 18 before Judge Charles Clawson Jr. on a felony charge of tampering with a public document.

Elenbaas said the defense "expects that such information may be elicited during the course of trial through testimony and document evidence." She argued that such information is relevant to Darter's case.

The charge was filed after an Arkansas State Police investigation to determine whether anyone in the clerk's office had tampered with public officials' past-due statements of financial interest to make it appear the forms had been filed on time. Such statements give information about the sources of income and holdings that public officials and their spouses had during the previous year.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled Thursday.

Darter, a Republican, is seeking re-election.

State Desk on 10/04/2016