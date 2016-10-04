Agents digging for N.J. train's recorder

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Federal investigators are working in 12-hour shifts to clear enough debris to recover a second data recorder from a train that crashed into a station, killing a woman and injuring more than 100 others.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris O'Neil described the effort as "complex" and said workers are going as "quickly as possible to make that happen."

The effort comes as investigators learned that a separate device that was supposed to record the New Jersey Transit train's speed and braking information wasn't functioning, according to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr.

The remaining data recorder, which officials said was likely to be newer than the nonworking device, is in the cab control car in the front of the train and has not been recovered because it is under a collapsed section of the station's roof.

[NEW JERSEY TRAIN CRASH: View map of station and data on other wrecks]

Officials say they hope to access that device "in a matter of days," O'Neil said.

"You hear all the machinery in the background. They are working around the clock, in 12-hour shifts, to remove the debris as quickly and safely as possible," he added.

Federal regulations require commuter trains to have a working recorder in the lead car, according to Jim Southworth, the safety board's lead investigator for the crash.

The regulations also require the recorders to be inspected every year.

It was unclear when the recorders in the train were last inspected.

Federal officials said the recorder that didn't work was an older device installed in 1995.

On Monday, New Jersey Assemblyman John McKeon called on federal and state railroad officials to give a public accounting of the agency's safety violations.

"It's very disturbing to learn that a data recorder pulled from the crashed [New Jersey] Transit train in Hoboken wasn't working. This is inexcusable," he said.

A spokesman for New Jersey Transit hadn't responded Monday to requests for comment.

Since 2011, New Jersey Transit trains have been involved in more than 150 accidents

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Bruce Shipkowski and Michael Catalini of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/04/2016