Arkansas basketball finalizes TV, times for 2016-17 schedule
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 6:50 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' tip-off times and TV designations have been set for the upcoming basketball season.
Thirty of the Razorbacks' 31 games will be available to watch either on TV or an over-the-top distributor. Four games will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, while the rest of the televised games will be shown on an SEC Network platform.
Arkansas' game against Sam Houston State on Dec. 22 in North Little Rock won't be shown after networks passed on it. The Razorbacks do not have the capability to independently broadcast games played away from campus.
The team's Red-White game and exhibition games against Central Missouri and Emporia State won't be televised.
2016-17 Arkansas Basketball Schedule
Oct. 23 - Red-White Game, 4 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Central Missouri (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 - Emporia State (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 11 - Fort Wayne, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
Nov. 14 - Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
Nov. 18 - Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
Nov. 22 - at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Nov. 28 - Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
Dec. 1 - Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 3 - Austin Peay, 7 p.m., SEC Network +
Dec. 6 - Houston, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 10 - North Florida, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 17 - Texas (in Houston), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Dec. 20 - North Dakota State, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 22 - Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 3 - at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 7 - at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 10 - Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 14 - Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 17 - at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 21 - LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 28 - at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Feb. 1 - Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 4 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 7 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 11 - at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 15 - at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 18 - Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 22 - Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 25 - at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
March 1 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
March 4 - Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
