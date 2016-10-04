Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 7:11 p.m.
Arkansas basketball finalizes TV, times for 2016-17 schedule

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 6:50 p.m.

Arkansas tips off against Texas A&M at Bud Walton Arena during an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016.(AP Photo/Sarah Bentham)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' tip-off times and TV designations have been set for the upcoming basketball season.

Thirty of the Razorbacks' 31 games will be available to watch either on TV or an over-the-top distributor. Four games will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, while the rest of the televised games will be shown on an SEC Network platform.

Arkansas' game against Sam Houston State on Dec. 22 in North Little Rock won't be shown after networks passed on it. The Razorbacks do not have the capability to independently broadcast games played away from campus.

The team's Red-White game and exhibition games against Central Missouri and Emporia State won't be televised.

2016-17 Arkansas Basketball Schedule

Oct. 23 - Red-White Game, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Central Missouri (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 - Emporia State (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 - Fort Wayne, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Nov. 14 - Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Nov. 18 - Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Nov. 22 - at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Nov. 28 - Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Dec. 1 - Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 3 - Austin Peay, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Dec. 6 - Houston, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 10 - North Florida, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 17 - Texas (in Houston), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Dec. 20 - North Dakota State, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 22 - Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 3 - at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 7 - at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 10 - Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 14 - Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 17 - at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 21 - LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 28 - at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 1 - Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 4 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 7 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 11 - at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 15 - at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 18 - Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 22 - Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 25 - at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

March 1 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

March 4 - Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

