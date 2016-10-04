Arkansas motorcyclist dies after wreck in North Little Rock

An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed Monday evening after hitting another vehicle at an intersection near Maumelle, according to Arkansas State Police.

Harold Don Creasey, 56, of Mayflower was riding a a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle west on Arkansas 365 shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a police report. Another vehicle, a 2001 Ford, was traveling south on Lone Pine Road, state police said.

The Ford failed to yield to the motorcycle when it entered the intersection of the two roadways, and Creasey's motorcycle ran into the vehicle, state police said.

Police reported conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Creasey's death is the 401st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.