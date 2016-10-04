Arkansas woman accused of assaulting 12-year-old daughter at McDonald's

A Hot Springs woman is accused of assaulting her 12-year-old daughter while they were eating breakfast at a local McDonald's over the weekend, according to police.

The Sentinel-Record reported that Hot Springs police responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to the fast-food restaurant at 3229 Central Ave., where authorities spoke with the girl and her friend.

According to the affidavit, the girl said she had been sitting with her mother, 49-year-old Sasha Franc, as well as her uncle and friend.

At one point, the girl said, Franc became angry, reached across the table and struck her in the face several times. When she tried to leave, Franc grabbed her jacket and began yelling, "Look at my eyes! Look at my eyes!" the affidavit states.

The girl and her friend were later able to walk out of the McDonald's and got in the back seat of her uncle's vehicle. A short time later, Franc tried to enter the front passenger seat.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in the uncle leaving. Franc got keys left in the vehicle's floorboard. Franc, who got into the driver's seat, is accused of then pushing the seat back as her daughter and friend attempted to leave.

Police said a passerby later opened a passenger door, allowing the two girls to get out before Franc drove away, leaving them behind.

Franc was booked into the Garland County jail on misdemeanor counts of third-degree domestic battery and public intoxication. She remained jailed in lieu of $2,500 bond as of Tuesday morning, records show.

Information for this article was contributed by Steven Mross of the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs.