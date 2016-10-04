Ashdown's LaDarius Bishop calls Bielema "a great man"

— Ashdown junior cornerback LaDarius Bishop has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas- San Antonio and is a strong candidate to receive one from Arkansas in the future.

He thinks highly of Coach Bret Bielema.

“He’s a great man, he’s a real caring man,” Bishop said. “I like the way he talks and treats people and acts towards people.”

Bishop, 6-0, 180 pounds helped the Panthers to a 47-3 victory over Bauxite on Friday with 3 tackles, a pass breakup along with 2 receptions for 35 yards and a carry for 18 yards. He stays in touch with Hogs’ tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“He asks me how practice is going and games and when I’m coming back up,” Bishop said.

He visited the Hogs for the first time for the spring game and accompanied teammate and safety commitment Montaric Brown for a visit to Fayetteville in the summer. He also attended the Texas game on Sept. 17.

“I’m planning to go to Oklahoma State and another Arkansas game and try and catch another Baylor game,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he started following the Razorback at 8 years old. Not all of his family roots for the Hogs.

“My uncle is a big Florida State fan,” he said.