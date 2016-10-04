Baghdad attackers kill 16, hurt dozens

BAGHDAD — Militants on Monday unleashed a series of attacks in Shiite-majority neighborhoods in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing at least 16 civilians, officials said.

The deadliest attack took place in the southwestern neighborhood of al-Amil when a bomber set off his explosives-laden vest in a busy outdoor market, killing seven shoppers and wounding up to 25 others, a police officer said.

Another suicide attacker on foot blew himself up among residents of the eastern neighborhood of Mashtal as they were preparing for next week’s Ashoura rituals, which commemorate the 7th-century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and an iconic Shiite martyr. At least six civilians were killed and 21 others wounded, another police officer said. Three more civilians were killed and 10 wounded in a bomb explosion in a commercial area in the northern Sabi al-Bor area, police added.

Medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

In statements posted online, the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks in al-Amil and Mahstal, saying they were targeting Shiites. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the statements, but they were posted on a militant website commonly used by the extremists. No one had yet claimed responsibility for the third attack as of late Monday.

Despite a series of battlefield defeats in recent months, the group still controls key areas in Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul.