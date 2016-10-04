Clinton seeks support from women in Philadelphia; Trump heads to Arizona

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton will try to capitalize on tumult in the Trump campaign Tuesday as she hunts for votes in the Philadelphia suburbs, while Donald Trump will shore up support in Arizona.

Clinton will campaign with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, and actress Elizabeth Banks at an event aimed at making the case to female voters who have backed Republicans in past presidential elections.

Trump's campaign found itself on defense Monday on several fronts after revelations that his large financial losses could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for years, as well as new allegations of boorish treatment of women and criticism of his comments about veterans' health.

The issues were set to take the spotlight Tuesday night at the first vice presidential debate between Republican nominee Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Trump has not said whether he has paid federal income taxes in recent years and has refused to release his tax returns. On the stump Monday night, he told supporters he used taxes law "brilliantly" to his benefit but pointed to "unfairness" in the system.

"But I'm working for you now. I'm not working for Trump," he said at a rally in Colorado, part of a Western campaign swing due to take him to Prescott Valley, Ariz., on Tuesday.

Trump's tax change proposals do not call for changing the provision that would have allowed him to avoid paying taxes.

Clinton is expected to make a play for voters Tuesday by talking about her agenda to help children and families and taking questions from voters in Haverford, Pa. She'll also campaign in Harrisburg.

