Family: Coping with depression

Nearly one in 10 adult women in the United States suffered at least one major depressive episode in 2014, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. And depression hits women more often than men. In fact, the highest rate of depression, 12.3 percent, was found in women age 40-59, and females had higher rates of depression than males in every age group.

Many of these women turn to medication, with about 15 percent of women taking an antidepressant. Among women age 40 to 59, that number is nearly 23 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

