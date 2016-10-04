Home /
Forbes releases list of richest Americans; 3 Waltons in top 15
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder, kept his top spot on the Forbes list of 400 richest Americans for the 23rd time.
Forbes on Tuesday released its 35th annual list tracking the wealthiest people in the United States.
Three members of the Walton Family who each have net worths of more than $35 billion — Jim Walton, Robson Walton and Alice Walton — hold spots 11, 12 and 13 on the rankings. Jim Walton in 2015 was listed at No. 9 on the list with a net worth of $33.7 billion.
