Former Miss Kansas is newest anchor at Little Rock station

A former Miss Kansas started Monday in her new role as noon anchor and reporter at Little Rock’s CBS affiliate, KTHV-TV.

Amanda Jaeger, who previously worked at CBS affiliate KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kan., announced her move to Arkansas’ capital city in a statement posted to Facebook late last month.

“I appreciate all of your support throughout my year with KWCH and would love to have all of you continue to be part of my next journey to Arkansas,” the post reads in part. “I am excited to see what God has planned for my future and my ultimate desire is to give Him all the glory in whatever I do.”

Jaeger won the title of Miss Kansas 2014 and, during her reign, became a regular guest host on the Brett and Sierra Show on Wichita, Kansas, CW affiliate KSCW-TV.

That role, she said, later led to anchor and reporter roles at KWCH.