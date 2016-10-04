• Alexsandra Conley, 18, of Reading, Ohio, was charged with making a false alarm after police said she lied about being attacked by someone dressed as a clown and wielding a knife as her excuse for being late for work.

• Raul Gonzalez, police chief of a school district near Brownsville, Texas, said smugglers trying to get people across the U.S.-Mexico border are hiring more young women as drivers, offering them as much as $1,250 a day even if they don't have any experience or even a valid license.

• Krystin Rae Lisaius and her husband, Somchai, former television news reporters in Tucson, Ariz., were each sentenced to a year of probation and suspended 30-day jail terms after their 4-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine after being breastfed the morning after the couple held a party.

• Freddie Lorick Sr., police chief in Winnsboro, S.C., was one of 10 men arrested during an undercover prostitution sting at a Columbia, S.C., hotel, police said.

• Awi Setiyono, a police spokesman in Jakarta, Indonesia, said investigators are questioning employees of an electronic billboard company and others to find out whether hackers took control of a public video screen to briefly display an X-rated movie instead of advertising to passing traffic.

• Sidney Kilmartin of Windham, Maine, pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud charges but will still stand trial on charges of mailing injurious articles resulting in death, witness tampering and witness retaliation for sending cyanide to a suicidal man in England, prosecutors said.

• James Aldrich, 67, of North Haverhill, N.H., escaped injury when his truck, hauling a load of milk, struck and killed a cow that had wandered from a nearby farm onto a road in Newbury, Vt., state police reported.

• Mary Stella, spokesman for the Dolphin Research Center, said two baby manatees, a male and a female believed to have been born in May, had to be rescued near Tavernier in the Florida Keys after their mother was found dead, likely from a boat strike.

• Leonard Campanello, the police chief of Gloucester, Mass., honored by the White House for his work developing a program to battle heroin addiction, has been fired for destroying cellphone evidence and deceiving investigators examining allegations of improper behavior involving at least two women, Mayor Sefatia Theken said.

