Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 3:16 a.m.
LR police ID man found shot in car

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.

Little Rock police on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot Friday night.

Police said Ladarieon Morris, 35, of Little Rock was killed in the shooting.

Officers found Morris dead shortly after 9:36 p.m. Friday, when they were called to South Valentine and West 22nd streets to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses led police to the backyard of a residence at 2201 S. Oak St., where a vehicle had traveled, in reverse, through a fence and crashed into the southwest corner of the home, according to a police report.

Police said Morris was found dead in the backseat of the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu registered to him.

Further circumstances of the slaying were unclear. There was no description of a suspect, and no arrests had been made Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

