LR police ID man found shot in car
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.
Little Rock police on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot Friday night.
Police said Ladarieon Morris, 35, of Little Rock was killed in the shooting.
Officers found Morris dead shortly after 9:36 p.m. Friday, when they were called to South Valentine and West 22nd streets to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses led police to the backyard of a residence at 2201 S. Oak St., where a vehicle had traveled, in reverse, through a fence and crashed into the southwest corner of the home, according to a police report.
Police said Morris was found dead in the backseat of the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu registered to him.
Further circumstances of the slaying were unclear. There was no description of a suspect, and no arrests had been made Monday.
An investigation is ongoing.
Metro on 10/04/2016
Print Headline: LR police ID man found shot in car
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LR police ID man found shot in car
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.