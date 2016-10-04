Man killed in Bentonville wreck

A man was killed by a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Bentonville, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The wreck happened on Arkansas 112 near Southwest Lochmore Avenue, according to the news release. The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, the news release stated.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The woman driving the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. The news release does not provide details of her condition, what caused the wreck.