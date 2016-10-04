• Armed robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kim Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with more than $10 million worth of jewelry, police officials said Monday. A spokesman for Kardashian West said the reality TV star, who was attending fashion week shows, was badly shaken but physically unharmed. Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended his performance at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York on Sunday night."I'm sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show," West told the audience. His wife left Paris a few hours after the episode, and flew to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. From there she traveled in a motorcade to her apartment building in downtown Manhattan. Police were hunting for five assailants. The assailants entered the 19th-century luxury residence in Paris' Eighth District after the concierge let them in around 2:30 a.m., according to two police officials. Handcuffed and at gunpoint, the concierge led them to the starlet's flat. The robbers tied up Kardashian West and locked her in the bathroom before escaping on bikes, the officials said. The officials said the five stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth $6.7 million as well as a ring worth $4.5 million. The Paris prosecutor's office said that only two of the five robbers forced their way into the apartment. Kardashian West's stylist was also in the residence at the time, and alerted police, but Kardashian West's bodyguard was not present, according to the prosecutor's office.

• Actress Lindsay Lohan said she had to have surgery to reattach part of her finger after a boating accident. Lohan posted a video on social media of her hand with a bandaged ring finger Sunday. She says on the video, "This is the result of me trying to anchor the boat by myself," adding, "My poor finger!" Lohan explained in a caption on the video that she lost half her finger during the accident. She said the detached piece was found and she had surgery "to fix it." The 30-year-old later poked fun at herself on Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, "One handed selfie." Lohan didn't say where or when the accident happened, but Turkish media reported it took place in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum. Private news channel NTV reported that friends recovered the finger and Lohan was rushed to a hospital for surgery. Lohan was in Istanbul late last month to visit a hospital for Syrian refugees and the home of a refugee family from Aleppo.

A Section on 10/04/2016