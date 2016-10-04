North Little Rock notebook

Night Out bash willoffer games, food

Many neighborhoods in North Little Rock will observe National Night Out today with games, food vendors, music and other activities.

National Night Out is a decades-old annual event that is meant to promote a sense of community, stronger police partnerships with neighborhoods and safer communities.

According to a list provided by the city's Neighborhood Services office, Ward 1 neighborhoods with scheduled activities are Military Heights, Holt and Park Hill.

Ward 2's Baring Cross, Meadow Park, Rose City, Dixie Addition, Glenview and Faulkner Crossing neighborhoods will participate.

The Amboy, Scenic Hill and Levy neighborhoods will have festivities in Ward 3.

No Ward 4 areas were listed.

The Melrose neighborhood held its National Night Out observance Sept. 24. The Stone Links neighborhood is combining a National Night Out observance with its Fall Fest on Saturday.

More information on each area's event is available by contacting the respective neighborhood association or by calling the North Little Rock Neighborhood Services office at (501) 791-8500.

Longtime treasurerhonored at center

Mary Ruth Morgan, North Little Rock's former elected city treasurer for 40 years, has been honored with a plaque in the lobby of the Patrick Henry Hays Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pershing Blvd., as a tribute to her services to the city.

Morgan has been secretary of the city's Senior Citizens Commission for 14 years and was instrumental in the center's planning, construction and later expansion. She also has been a regular volunteer in the city for many years.

Through her 40 years of being elected and re-elected as city treasurer, no one ever challenged her.

A native of North Little Rock, Morgan also was a teacher for 38 years in the city's public schools, having taught in "all of the schools I attended," she said.

Among her past students are former six-term Mayor Patrick Hays, for whom the senior center is named, and Clark McGlothin, whose CBM Construction Co. built the senior center and its addition.

Contest to decidenew Old Mill logo

The Friends of the Old Mill organization wants a new logo for the iconic site at T.R. Pugh Park and wants residents to participate in a contest to come up with ideas.

Entries for the Old Mill logo contest will be accepted until Oct. 12. A winner will be decided at an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 pm. Oct. 25.

The winning logo will be used on promotional T-shirts, postcards, brochures and social media sites. The winning artist will receive prizes.

The Old Mill, a visitor attraction and a favorite location in the city for photographs, is best known for appearing in the opening credits of the Oscar-winning movie Gone With the Wind.

Friends of the Old Mill is a volunteer organization that works with the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department to help maintain and make improvements to the park, at 3800 Lakeshore Drive.

More information is available by visiting the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau website at NorthLittleRock.org/OldMillLogoContest.

Tour, talk will keyon Idlewild history

A Sandwiching in History tour is set for noon Friday at Idlewild Park and will include a short lecture on the park's history followed by a tour of the building and grounds.

The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The tour is free and open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to take their lunch. The event is expected to last about an hour.

The Sandwiching in History series aims to teach residents about structures and sites in Pulaski County.

More information is available by contacting the Arkansas Historic Preservation office at (501) 324-9880, or by visiting arkansaspreservation.com.

Metro on 10/04/2016