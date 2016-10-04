2 arrested in death of woman found shot at North Little Rock gas station

North Little Rock police arrested two people Tuesday morning in the August slaying of a North Carolina woman.

Officers arrested Tramale Wright and Sharekia Law, both 32, around 7 a.m., North Little Rock police said in a news release. They were both charged with first-degree murder.

Police found 39-year-old Amy Ashley, a Raleigh, N.C., salesman, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds Aug. 6 at 11:19 p.m., the report said. She was found in her white 2002 Chevrolet Suburban at the Valero gas station at 605 E. Broadway.

The report said emergency personnel transported her to UAMS Medical Center.

Wright and Law — who live in the same North Little Rock apartment, according to the report — were booked into the Pulaski County jail before 10 a.m. Tuesday and are being held without bail. Online jail records indicate both were also charged with one count of a terroristic act.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in North Little Rock district court Wednesday at 9 a.m.