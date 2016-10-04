Nothing extra needed: Bielema tells Hogs to keep even keel for Tide

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bret Bielema said he knows there's a big buzz around the Arkansas campus, across the state and throughout social media this week with defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama coming to town for Saturday's 6 p.m. game.

Bielema said he would like his No. 16 Razorbacks to stay on task rather than being caught up in the hype.

"Obviously being Alabama and the team that they are, there's going to be a certain focus on them, but I did urge the guys ... you don't need an extraordinary, out-of-body experience," Bielema said.

"You just need to do your job. The more you press it and the more you try to make something more than it needs to be, you probably end up misfiring.

"I think that's the culture we wanted to create. They train for this game 365 days a year, to have Alabama come to town No. 1."

The Razorbacks (4-1, 0-1 SEC) have not beaten Alabama (5-0, 2-0) since a 24-23, double-overtime victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 23, 2006.

That was with Mike Shula as Alabama's head coach . Nick Saban is 9-0 against the Hogs since taking the reins in Tuscaloosa in early 2007.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet as ranked teams for the first time since 2011.

Alabama has the longest winning streak in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision at 17 games. The Crimson Tide have played 41 games as the No. 1-ranked team since the ninth game of 2008, and they are 36-5 in those games.

"Obviously, they're an impressive group," Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "They're national champions for a reason."

The Razorbacks will be facing the No. 1 team for the 22nd time overall and for the eighth time at Razorback Stadium. They are 0-4 against Alabama as the No. 1 team, including 0-2 in games at Fayetteville .

The last time Arkansas knocked off the No. 1 team came in Houston Nutt's last game as coach , a 50-48, triple-overtime thriller at LSU in the 2007 regular-season finale.

The last time Arkansas beat the nation's top-ranked team at home was a 42-11 rout of Texas in 1981.

Bielema has lost all three of his matchups against Saban and Alabama, including a 14-13 heartbreaker at Fayetteville two seasons ago.

Saban has never lost a game in Fayetteville and will take a 4-0 record at Razorback Stadium into the game.

He praised the Razorbacks during his Monday news conference.

"This is a really strong opponent who's only lost one game this year, and certainly has shown an ability to finish games and win close games," Saban said.

"We know they're going to give us their best game," Alabama defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said. "It's always a tough game against them every year. It's going to be a pretty good game."

Arkansas' roster is not as deep with five-star and four-star talent as Alabama's to begin with, but it is facing a few personnel issues this week.

Jon Ragnow, the father of junior center Frank Ragnow, died after suffering a heart attack late Saturday night at his home in Victoria, Minn., after watching the Razorbacks' 52-10 victory over Alcorn State. Bielema and his wife Jen flew with Ragnow to Minnesota late Saturday night, and his status for the game is still unknown.

"I think he'll be back with us later in the week," Bielema said. "He made that comment to me right away Saturday night ... that he wanted to play, but obviously you never know the emotions you go through."

The Razorbacks are also uncertain if they'll have receiver Keon Hatcher against the Crimson Tide. Hatcher, who has 14 catches for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, missed last week's game to rehabilitate a pulled hamstring he suffered in a 45-24 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 24.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said he didn't know if Hatcher would be cleared to return to action this week.

"I think he could be a huge bonus in the game," Enos said. "I certainly hope we get him back because he could play a big part in this game. He's such a physical receiver.

"We didn't have him last year, and their DBs are big and physical. I think he'd be a really, really good matchup for us to play, so hopefully we can get him back."

Enos said the Razorbacks would prepare sophomore Zach Rogers and junior Jake Raulerson at center as practice begins today, and that Colton Jackson would get work with Raulerson at right guard.

Alabama's injury and personnel situation got a lot better after a rocky week leading up to Saturday's 34-6 victory over Kentucky.

Receiver ArDarrius Stewart, who suffered a sprained knee in Alabama's 48-43 victory at Ole Miss on Sept. 17, resumed practice Monday, Saban said.

Running back Damien Harris, who took a helmet to the knee against Kent State two weeks ago, should be ready to face Arkansas.

Standout linebacker Tim Williams, who was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a license last Thursday, was suspended for the first half against Kentucky but had three tackles for loss in the second half.

