Oil-fund checks halved in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaskans will receive about half as much as they did a year ago in the dividend checks that they’ll start receiving this week from the state’s oil wealth fund.

Each year, residents get the checks from the Alaska Permanent Fund, a reward of sorts for living in the state at least a full calendar year.

Every qualified resident will get a $1,022 dividend check, compared with the $2,072 check sent out last year. This year’s check was initially was estimated to be about $2,100 until Gov. Bill Walker stepped in and shrunk the amount because of the state’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit, a situation exacerbated by low oil prices.

Some residents view the check as a windfall to be used for fun, with businesses offering highly advertised dividend deals. For others, it’s a way to make ends meet. The amount of the annual checks is based on a five-year average of the multibillion-dollar fund, and they took a hit when recession years were part of the formula, with $900 checks issued in 2013 before payouts rebounded again.

Walker’s action to reduce the check amount is being challenged in court by state Sen. Bill Wielechowski and two former lawmakers who allege the governor illegally vetoed fund earnings appropriated for dividends.

Walker said in a statement that he did not take his decision lightly, and he acknowledged it may have upset some Alaskans.