PHOTO: PETA asks to install memorial next to Arkansas highway for cows killed in wreck

One of the nation’s leading animal-welfare groups is asking for approval to build a memorial for cows that were killed in a truck crash last month in northern Arkansas.

In a news release, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it sent a letter to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department seeking permission to install a 5-foot-tall tombstone next to the scene of the wreck on Arkansas 5 in Baxter County.

The headstone would feature a photo of a cow to the right of the words “In Memory of the Cows Who Suffered and Died at This Spot, September 2016. Try Vegan," the release said.

"PETA's roadside memorial will remind livestock transporters that the least they can do is drive safely, while letting all travelers know that the best way to prevent such tragedies is to keep animals off the road in the first place by going vegan,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the release.

PETA said a Sept. 25 truck crash “killed and grievously injured numerous cattle.” A call to the state highway department was not immediately returned.