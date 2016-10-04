Pizza shop owner promises free pies for UA students if Razorbacks beat Alabama

University of Arkansas students now have a reason to call the Hogs even louder during Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama: the potential of free pizza.

Rolf Wilkin, the founder of Fayetteville’s Eureka Pizza, said via his Twitter account Monday that his restaurant would give away 1,000 large pizzas to UA students, faculty and staff members Oct. 10 "when" the Razorbacks upset the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

The giveaway would commence at 10 a.m. at Eureka Pizza’s location at 826 N. Leverett Ave., its website said. But hungry students won’t be able to abscond with a week’s worth of pies — the promotion is limited to one pizza per person.

Arkansas last beat Alabama in 2006, edging the No. 22 Crimson Tide 24-23 in double overtime Sept. 23 in Fayetteville. Since then, the Hogs have gone 0-9 against college football’s preeminent power.

The No. 16 Hogs host Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.