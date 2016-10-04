The World in Brief

Taliban seize partof Kunduz in north

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban launched a large-scale assault Monday on Kunduz, a northern Afghan city that briefly fell to the insurgents a year ago and was only fully liberated weeks later with the help of U.S. airstrikes.

The insurgents reached a central roundabout and hoisted their flag, residents said on condition of anonymity, fearing retribution. But Amruddin Wali, a member of the provincial council, said security forces still control the airport, police headquarters, provincial government offices and the intelligence agency.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said Afghan forces had launched airstrikes on Taliban positions, and were carrying out offensive operations outside the city.

The Interior Ministry said a policeman was killed and four were wounded in the ongoing fighting.

Poles rally againsttotal abortion ban

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish women donned black, waved black flags and took to Poland's streets in large numbers Monday, boycotting jobs and classes as part of a nationwide strike to protest a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion.

Many men -- including public figures -- joined the thousands of women on the streets of Warsaw, Gdansk, Wroclaw and elsewhere across the largely Catholic nation on what was dubbed "Black Monday." The country already has one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws and opinion surveys show very little support for an even stricter law, despite the nation's deep Catholicism and conservative political direction.

Under the existing law, a compromise between liberals and the church in force since 1993, abortion is banned except in cases where the woman's life is in danger, the fetus is irreparably damaged or the pregnancy results from rape or incest.

The new proposal, now being examined by a parliamentary commission, would make all abortions illegal, even in cases of rape or when the woman's life is at risk, with prison terms of up to five years for women seeking abortion and doctors who perform them.

Turkey to extendemergency status

ISTANBUL -- Turkey announced Monday that it is extending a three-month-long state of emergency, declared after the country's failed military coup, by a further three months as it presses ahead with a crackdown on a movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters after a weekly Cabinet meeting that the state of emergency -- introduced five days after the failed July 15 coup that killed at least 270 people -- will be prolonged by another 90 days from Oct. 19.

The state of emergency has allowed the government to rule through decrees, often bypassing parliament and facilitating authorities' clampdown on the Gulen movement, accused of orchestrating the uprising.

