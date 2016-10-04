Police: North Little Rock teen burglarized pawn shop, tried to flee from officer

A North Little Rock teenager was arrested Monday evening after a police officer saw him climb down from a pawn shop window and flee, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

An officer responded to a burglary alarm going off at Quick Cash Pawn at 2301 E. Broadway around 11:15 p.m., according to a police report.

The officer said he observed 18-year-old Torrez Hillard climbing down from a broken window at the back of the business, according to the report. The officer said he shouted at Hillard to stop. Hillard tried to run and was apprehended moments later, according to the report.

Hillard had blood and fresh cuts on his hands, the officer said, and there was blood near and inside the business, according to the report.

The officer said Hillard dropped a duffle bag containing three Sony PlayStations when he attempted to flee, and the officer found another PlayStation, two cellphones, video games and cards on the ground by the back of the business, according to the report.

Hillard faces charges of commercial burglary and fleeing.

A court date is scheduled Wednesday.