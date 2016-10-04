Thousands without power in west Little Rock; crews work to restore service

Around 4,334 people in west Little Rock are without power Tuesday because of an early morning outage, according to Entergy spokeswoman Sally Graham.

Electricity has been down at several different locations in the western part of the city, including along stretches of Kanis Road and Chenal Parkway, since around 3 a.m., Graham said. The initial outage affected around 8,000 residents, and employees in the field have been working since then to restore power to the remaining customers, Graham said.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, Graham said, and employees have had some issues in the field getting power restored. The remaining 4,334 people without power can expect everything to be back on by around 10 a.m., Graham said.

Residents can see where the affected areas of the city are located on Entergy's outage map.