Report: Arkansas revenue down again in September

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say the state's revenue in September again fell below expectations and the same month last year.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state's net available revenue last month totaled $515.5 million, which is $500,000 below the same month a year ago and $16.7 million below the forecast. The state's net available revenue so far for the fiscal year that began July 1 totaled $1.3 billion, which is $4.3 million below the same point last year and $32 million below forecast.

Sales tax collections totaled $196.4 million, which is $2.1 million below the same month last year and $10.9 million lower than forecast. Corporate income tax collections were $72.8 million, which is $7.3 million below September 2015 and $9.7 million less than forecast.

