Rogers man pleads guilty, sentenced for child porn

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jose Martinez-Cazares, 52, pleaded guilty Monday to 7 counts of distributing, possession, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony. The plea was under a agreement his attorney Charlie Small reached with Stuart Cearley, deputy prosecutor.

Martinez-Cazares was arrested Oct. 12, 2015. Detectives with Cyber Crime Division with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating June 27, 2015 of of a person downloading child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit. Detectives were able to trace the computer to Martinez-Cazares, according to court documents.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Martinez-Cazares guilty pleas.

Martinez-Cazares was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.