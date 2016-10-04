Shawn Andrews named to SEC Legends class

FAYETTEVILLE — Shawn Andrews, a two-time All-American offensive tackle for Arkansas as a sophomore in 2002 and junior in 2003 before entering the NFL Draft, is the Razorbacks' SEC Legend this year, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Andrews, from Camden Fairview High School, won the Jacobs Award as the SEC's best blocker in 2002 and 2003.

Andrews was a first-round draft pick (16th overall) by Philadelphia in 2004. He played guard for seven seasons in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl three times from 2005-07. He played six seasons with the Eagles, then played his final season with the New York Giants in 2010.

Other SEC Legends this year are Chris Samuels (Alabama), Jason Campbell (Auburn), Steve Spurrier (Florida), Jon Stinchcomb (Georgia), James Whalen (Kentucky), Robert Dugas (LSU), Kris Mangum (Ole Miss), Randy Thomas (Mississippi State), Justin Smith (Missouri), Travelle Wharton (South Carolina), Deon Grant (Tennessee), Ray Mickens (Texas A&M) and Chris Williams (Vanderbilt).

The Legends class will be honored Dec. 2-3 during the weekend of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.