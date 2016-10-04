Home /
Sheriff's office: Arkansas woman killed when car travels off road, hits tree
A Fayetteville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the accident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Harmon Road between Hamstring Road and Dogwood Drive in Fayetteville.
Courtney Laird, 37, died when the 2003 Nissan Altima she was driving traveled off Harmon Road and hit a tree, according to the agency.
Laird, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other occupant was in the car, the sheriff’s office said.
