Tuesday, October 04, 2016, 1:08 p.m.
Shooting near Little Rock gas station injures teen, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Shots were fired near a Little Rock gas station Monday evening, injuring a teen, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:31 p.m. to reports of gunshots near a Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road, according to a police report. They found a female minor with a wrist injury likely caused by a projectile, the report states.

The 17-year-old was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where she was treated and shortly released, police said. The doctor who treated the teen said her injury may have been caused by shrapnel, according to the report.

Police made contact with John Pride, 60, of Little Rock who said he was driving south near the 1300 block of John Barrow Road when he heard three gunshots, one of which went right past his head, according to the report. Pride said he then pulled into the parking lot of the Mapco, where he found the injured teen.

The windshield on the car Pride was driving was cracked, and there was interior damage to the upper right windshield panel, police said.

A witness told police she was traveling on John Barrow Road when she saw a black male driving a white vehicle and firing a gun out of the driver's-side window, according to the report. Another witness said she heard gunshots near the area and saw a white vehicle resembling an Oldsmobile driving near the gas station, police said.

Police searched the 1300 block of John Barrow Road and located three shell casings from an unknown caliber firearm, according to the report.

No suspect was named in the report.

