Suspect's defense in '11 murder case wants trial delay

HOT SPRINGS -- Defense attorneys for a man accused of killing a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher asked a judge Monday to postpone the trial scheduled for later this month so a defense expert can analyze cellphone records the prosecution has yet to supply.

"We're trying to get records for our expert to make a determination based on what their expert said," said Clay Janskey, defense attorney for Kevin Duck.

Duck, 33, of Maurice, La., faces first-degree murder charges in the 2011 death of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke, 46.

Garland County prosecutor Terri Harris said in an interview after the pretrial hearing Monday that the prosecution gave the defense all the records that are in the file.

"We have issued subpoenas and search warrants," Harris said. "The documents that are available to us have been made available to them."

Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright ordered deputy prosecutor Joe Graham to compile a written report of what has been done thus far to obtain the missing records. Wright is expected to rule this week on the motion to reschedule the jury trial, which is set for Oct. 18-Oct. 21.

If convicted of the felony, Duck faces 10 to 40 years or life in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Duck -- who appeared in court wearing orange Garland County jail scrubs and sporting a full beard with his hair swept back in a pony tail -- was on probation for a 2009 aggravated assault when Natzke disappeared Dec. 21, 2011, after leaving a Christmas party in Hot Springs Village.

Duck told police that he went to bed and Natzke returned to the party. When he awoke in the morning, Natzke and her car were gone, he said.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police that he saw Natzke's car leaving the village gate between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. Dec. 22, heading north on Arkansas 7. According to cellphone triangulation records, Duck made a call that day from the gate area at 7:46 a.m. He also made numerous calls from the junction area of Arkansas 7 and Arkansas 298.

Natzke's burned car was found Dec. 22 in the Ouachita National Forest off Arkansas 298.

Triangulation records show that a call was made from Duck's phone at 9:02 a.m. Dec. 22 within six-tenths of a mile from Natzke's burned car. At 9:21 a.m., Duck's phone received a call that indicated he was back at the gate area.

Natzke's submerged body was found Dec. 31 in a pond about 4 miles from her car.

In an affidavit, Natzke's friend Patty Hathaway said that Duck and Natzke left the party about 11 p.m. Dec. 21, and she saw Duck "forcibly push Dawna out the door." The couple left Natzke's mother, Doris Smith, without a ride home from the party.

Natzke, a mother of three, died from blunt-force trauma and drowning within three or four hours of leaving the holiday party, according to the medical examiner.

