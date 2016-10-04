Little Rock teen now faces charges in 2 Waffle House robberies

One of the four central Arkansas teens accused of robbing a Waffle House in Searcy now faces similar charges in Conway, according to police.

Keylan Comic, 19, of Little Rock was arrested Sept. 13 after allegedly robbing the Searcy restaurant with three other teens and attempting to flee from police, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Conway police now have active warrants for Comic's arrest in connection to a robbery that took place the day before at a Conway Waffle House on Skyline Drive around 8:47 p.m., police said in a Facebook post.

Employees previously told police that a man came into the restaurant with his face covered, holding a gun, police said in the post. The man pointed the gun at the clerk and then grabbed the register and left the restaurant, police said.

Witnesses described the robber as a young black man wearing an Adidas T-shirt, brown pants and white shoes. Comic was wearing the same type of clothing when he was arrested in Searcy, police said.

Comic remains in jail in Searcy, and Conway police have placed a hold on him for charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to the post.