Tim McGraw, Faith Hill set return to North Little Rock in 2017

County music artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will again team up next year, bringing their Soul2Soul: The World Tour to 65 cities, including North Little Rock.

In a news release Tuesday, Verizon Arena said the two musicians who have each sold more than 30 million records worldwide will perform Aug. 3, 2017, at the venue.

Information regarding ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

The 2017 appearance marks a return for McGraw and Hill, who performed together in September 2000 and July 2006 at North Little Rock’s Alltel Arena, now Verizon Arena.

According to previous Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporting, the duo also performed in June 1998 at Riverfest Amphitheatre in Little Rock.

They began touring in 1996 on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour. In 2000, McGraw and Hill created the Soul2Soul franchise, which included the Soul2Soul II tour, the highest grossing multi-year North American tour in country music history.

McGraw and Hill announced the latest Soul2Soul tour Tuesday night during a surprise performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, according to Verizon Arena.