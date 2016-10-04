U.S. breaks off talks over Syria

WASHINGTON -- The United States formally suspended talks with Russia about the protracted Syria conflict on Monday because of the Russian military's role in the assault on the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.

The U.S. also shelved plans with Russia for the joint military targeting of jihadis in Syria, the State Department said in a statement.

The U.S. step reflected aggravated tensions with Russia on a range of issues and raised new challenges over how to de-escalate and resolve the Syria war, which has left roughly half a million people dead since 2011.

"The United States is suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia that were established to sustain the cessation of hostilities," John Kirby, the State Department spokesman, said in the statement, referring to the agreement on Syria reached with Russia on Sept. 9.

The decision was announced less than a week after Secretary of State John Kerry threatened to suspend the talks with Russia aimed at reviving the cease-fire agreement.

That deal collapsed after a few days, with each side blaming the other, as Syria and its ally Russia intensively bombed rebel-held parts of Aleppo, the northern Syrian city that has become a focus of the war.

Roughly 275,000 civilians are trapped in those areas, including an estimated 100,000 children. Hundreds of people there have been killed in the past week, international aid groups say.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly," Kirby said. "The United States spared no effort in negotiating and attempting to implement an arrangement with Russia aimed at reducing violence, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and degrading terrorist organizations operating in Syria," including fighters of the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, the militant group formerly known as the Nusra Front. In July 2016, the group renounced its ties to al-Qaida, a claim rejected by the U.S.

"Unfortunately, Russia failed to live up to its own commitments," the statement added. "Rather, Russia and the Syrian regime have chosen to pursue a military course, inconsistent with the cessation of hostilities, as demonstrated by their intensified attacks against civilian areas, targeting of critical infrastructure such as hospitals, and preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians in need."

Kirby also pointed to the Sept. 19 airstrike on a United Nations humanitarian aid convoy. The U.S. accused Russia of bombing that convoy, which both Russia and Syria have denied.

When Kerry first threatened a suspension, he asked for more time to continue his discussions with Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister. The two diplomats talked a few times by telephone but did not resolve the matter.

If it had been implemented, the cease-fire deal would have created a joint U.S.-Russian center to coordinate military and intelligence operations. President Barack Obama had overruled Pentagon objections to such cooperation and Kerry made the offer.

According to a senior U.S. official, the Pentagon has ordered troops who had been deployed to set up the joint implementation center -- fewer than 20 -- to return to their bases. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The suspension will not affect communications between the two countries aimed at keeping their planes from bumping into each other over Syria.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova voiced regret about the U.S. move and blamed Washington for the failure to persuade the moderate Syrian rebels it backs to cut ties with extremist groups.

"And now, after failing to fulfill the agreements they worked out themselves, they are trying to shift the blame," she said.

The suspension came as the U.N. Security Council began negotiations on a draft resolution seeking an immediate truce in Aleppo and calling for an end to all military flights over the Syrian city.

But Russia immediately rejected any grounding of aircraft and questioned whether a resolution at this time would produce any results.

The Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, said Jabhat Fatah al-Sham had taken eastern Aleppo "hostage" and that Russian intervention had stopped its advance. "We're trying to make sure black flags won't fly over Damascus," Churkin told reporters at a news conference.

Russia intervened on behalf of Syria on Sept. 30, 2015, joining President Bashar Assad's bombardment of both anti-government rebel groups and more extreme groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.

The resolution, drafted by France and Spain, threatens "further measures" -- diplomatic code for sanctions -- should any party fail to comply with the truce, and it asks for a new U.N.-supervised truce monitor.

"We consider that this is our responsibility to do absolutely everything we can do, everything humanly possible to unite the Security Council behind our efforts to end the martyrdom in Aleppo," France's U.N. ambassador, Francois Delattre, said before Monday's meeting.

Civilian deaths climb

In Syria, the government continued to strike besieged, rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo, hitting the area's largest hospital, according to activists. A monitoring group said nearly 400 civilians have been killed in and around Aleppo since the collapse of a U.S.- and Russian-brokered cease-fire two weeks ago, mainly in the rebel-held east.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian and Syrian warplanes, and government artillery, have killed at least 387 civilians in rebel-held Aleppo and its rural surroundings, including 72 children and 24 women, since the truce broke down. In the rebel-held part of the city alone, 294 people were killed. The group recorded 19 civilians killed in government-held Aleppo.

In the offensive, which includes a limited ground operation, health facilities have repeatedly come under attack.

On Monday, Adham Sahloul of the U.S.-based Syrian American Medical Society, which supports various hospitals in rebel-held areas, said a bunker-busting bomb gouged out a 33-foot-deep crater where it landed near the entrance of one of the largest emergency hospitals in the rebel-held part of Aleppo. It was the third time the hospital had been hit in a week, including once with several bombs. This time, the attack rendered it "not salvageable," said Sahloul.

Sahloul said at least three maintenance staff members were killed, including one found 330 feet away, apparently thrown by the impact of the explosion.

The Observatory confirmed the bombing but put the death toll at six.

Also Monday, a senior commander of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham was killed in an airstrike, the group said.

The group announced the death of Ahmed Salama Mabrouk shortly after the Pentagon said the U.S. had targeted a prominent member of the group in Syria.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Mabrouk was targeted in the airstrike by U.S. forces, but he did not confirm Mabrouk's death, saying that the results of the strike were still being assessed.

A Twitter account run by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham said Mabrouk, a veteran Egyptian jihadi also known as Abu Farag al-Masri, was killed in the northern Idlib province, which is controlled by an insurgent alliance that includes the group.

The Observatory said Mabrouk was killed when his vehicle was struck near the border with Turkey.

In the country's north, fighting between Turkey-backed Syrian rebels and Islamic State militants killed at least 15 rebels as the opposition pressed toward a town of symbolic importance for the extremists, an activist group and Turkish officials said Monday.

Turkish military officials said 15 Syrian opposition fighters were killed and about 35 wounded in their offensive, which seeks to capture seven residential districts south of the town of al-Rai. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of activists across Syria, said 21 rebels were killed and more than two dozen wounded, adding that many of the casualties were caused by land mines and booby-traps planted by the extremists.

The Observatory said the Turkey-backed rebels are trying to reach the town of Dabiq, which occupies a central place in Islamic State propaganda.

The extremists, citing ancient prophecy, believe Dabiq will be the scene of an apocalyptic battle between Christianity and Islam. The group named its online magazine after the town, which it has occupied since August 2014.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Gordon, Somini Sengupta and Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times; and by Matthew Lee, Vladimir Isachenkov, Lolita C. Baldor, Suzan Fraser, Bassem Mroue, Albert Aji, Michael Astor, Edith M. Lederer and staff members of The Associated Press.

