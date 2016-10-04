VP debate: Pence, Kaine to make case for top candidates

FARMVILLE, Va. — In their only debate faceoff, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will try Tuesday night to carry forward momentum in the presidential campaign while Indiana Gov. Mike Pence seeks to steady Donald Trump's White House bid.

The nationally televised debate will be an opportunity for the longtime politicians to introduce themselves to Americans, energize party loyalists and potentially sway the shrinking pool of undecided voters.

For Kaine, that means defending Clinton's character and reputation, her Achilles' heel throughout the campaign. And it means blocking any attempts by Pence to make Trump's controversial statements and policy proposals seem more palatable.

"When it comes to the issues, it's hard to tell them apart," Hillary Clinton's campaign said of Trump and Pence in a video released ahead of the debate. "From the alt-right racists supporting their ticket to women's health to immigration to LGBT equality to global warming to the minimum wage, it's no wonder that Donald Trump picked Mike Pence."

The 90-minute showdown at Virginia's Longwood University will be moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News. While last week's first presidential debate was watched by a record-setting television audience of 84 million people, Tuesday's contest is expected to have smaller viewership given Pence and Kaine's lower profiles in the campaign.

In a recent Associated Press-GfK poll, more than half of registered voters said they didn't know enough about Kaine to venture an opinion about him and about 44 percent said the same for Pence.

Pence signaled that he would frame the matters as attempts by Clinton to obscure her own record.

"The media is so busy parsing every word that Donald Trump said in the past 30 minutes, they've been ignoring what the Clintons [have] been up to the last 30 years," Pence said during a campaign stop Monday night. "Hillary Clinton's record on foreign affairs alone could take up the whole 90 minutes, and it wouldn't be a pretty picture."

