Woman, 25, dies after car hits tree

A woman died early Monday when her vehicle ran off the road near Lake Ouachita and hit a tree, state police said.

Erica Cheyenne Ensley, 25, of Bentonville was driving west on U.S. 270 at 1:40 a.m. when her 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe ran off the roadway at Crystal Springs Road and struck a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report. The Garland County coroner pronounced Ensley dead at 2:35 a.m.

Her passenger, a boy who is also from Bentonville, was injured in the crash and taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, police said. State police do not identify minors involved in fatal crashes.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Metro on 10/04/2016