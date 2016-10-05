Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 05, 2016, 1:15 p.m.
2 Arkansans arrested in robbery-turned-shooting that left man dead

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

shay-butler-22-of-harrison-and-morgan-vaughan-25-of-jasper

PHOTO BY BOONE COUNTY JAIL

Two north Arkansas residents have been arrested in a robbery-turned-shooting that left a man dead in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shay Butler, 22, of Harrison and Morgan Vaughan, 25, of Jasper are each being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the slaying of Jeremy Scroggins, 28, who was reported missing June 27.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday morning that Scroggins’ remains had been found and would be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for analysis.

An investigation by the Arkansas State Police and sheriff’s office office tied Butler to Scroggins’ disappearance.

Butler, who was already set to serve 90 days in jail on an unrelated charge, admitted to shooting Scroggins during a robbery at an undisclosed rural area of the county, the statement reads.

Authorities also linked Vaughn to the death, stating that she had picked up Butler and then drove with him with the intent to rob Scroggins.

In a news release Aug. 26, the sheriff’s office said Scroggins was last known to be in the area of Gipson and Rock Springs roads, traveling toward Links at Harrison Apartments.

Additional information regarding when and where his remains were found was not immediately available. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

Butler and Vaughan remained at the Boone County jail as of shortly before noon Wednesday, records show.

JiminyC56 says... October 5, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.

Meth heads

caspertherat says... October 5, 2016 at 12:36 p.m.

Poster children for "Meth-R-Bad"

Murphy01 says... October 5, 2016 at 12:44 p.m.

Looks like she may have resisted arrest? Couple of trailer rats.

