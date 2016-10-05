$500,000 bail set for teen accused of tossing newborn out of window

OMAHA, Neb. — Bail has been set at $500,000 for an Omaha teenager accused of throwing her newborn out of a second-floor apartment window.

The 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with felony child abuse resulting in death and remains in a youth detention center. Her public defender wants the case to be moved to juvenile court.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

Investigators say the teen was alone in her bedroom early Friday morning when she went into labor and gave birth to the premature, 2-pound baby. Police say she then threw the infant out the window and told her mother.

The baby and teen were taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.