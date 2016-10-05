Arkansas governor announces planned pardons, commutations

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant nine pardons and two commutations to convicts.

Hutchinson's office said Wednesday that each pardon applicant has completed all jail time and parole and probation requirements and paid all fines.

Pardons are intended for Rodrick Crawford of Little Rock; Travis Parcher of Bakersfield, Calif.; Kevis White of Little Rock; Jason Whitney of Cabot; and Thomas Wise of England on drug convictions, as well as Johnathan Dunn of Newport; Nicholas Fitzpatrick of Ward; and Laure Melissa Shankle Drummond of Batesville for theft, and Christopher Ferrand of Bryant for disorderly conduct.

Commutations are intended for Herbert Malone to make him immediately eligible for parole for Pulaski County convictions for robbery, assault and theft; and to reduce from 40 years to 20 years the prison sentence of Johnny Morgan for drug convictions in Scott County.

There is a 30-day waiting period for public comment before final action is taken.