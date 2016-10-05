Man on Pulaski County's most-wanted list arrested at birthday party

A man who had been included on the Pulaski County most-wanted list was arrested Tuesday at a birthday party in Hensley, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Toublong Her, 27, of Woodson had several outstanding failure to appear warrants from April 2015 related to multiple charges of aggravated assault on a family member and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the police report.

On Tuesday, officers received information that Her would be attending a birthday party at a home in the 5000 block of Hensley Road in Hensley, according to the report.

Her attempted to leave before police got there but got into a struggle with a party-goer, who was on top of Her when officers arrived around 5:30 p.m., according to the report.

Her suffered a laceration above his left eye in the fight, police said.

Her was booked into Pulaski County jail at 9:58 p.m. and is being held without bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Pulaski County maintains a list of most-wanted fugitives online.