PHOTO: Arkansas teen dressed as clown cited after scaring residents, police say

A teenager clad in clown attire and his two accomplices were cited Wednesday after they traveled to public areas and scared northwest Arkansas residents, authorities say.

An initial investigation showed that the man dressed as a clown, Aaron Lee Scott, 18, of Bella Vista, as well as 18-year-old Bentonville teenagers Tyler Austin Pike and Jerry Silva "did not intend harm but were playing off media attention," according to a statement from the Bentonville Police Department.

Police said Pike and Silva drove Scott around town as Scott "caused public alarm" in a red-and-white spotted jumpsuit, a menacing mask, a red clown wig and white gloves.

All three were arrested and later released after being cited on disorderly conduct charges, authorities said.

Bentonville police said “multiple reports of a clown terrorizing people with a horn” in the city's town square as well as Park Springs Park on Northwest A Street came at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

One witness said that while she was at the park, the clown charged toward her and her small children, causing “great distress,” according to police.

Arkansas' disorderly conduct statute states: "A person commits the offense of disorderly conduct if, with the purpose to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm or recklessly creating a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, he or she engages in tumultuous behavior."