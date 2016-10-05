Home /
Arlando Cook punishment unspecified after alcohol arrest
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Mike Anderson didn't specify whether junior college transfer Arlando Cook will miss any playing time after a weekend arrest on a public intoxication charge.
Anderson said, "that's going to be determined," when asked whether Cook would sit out any games this season. Cook was found passed out in a car that wasn't his own last Saturday morning on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, according to a police report.
"As we continue to get the information, it's something we'll deal with," Anderson said. "That's something I don't condone on my basketball team. We'll handle it in-house. It's already started. I don't think we'll have another problem with that kid.
"It's something I don't take lightly. It's being dealt with in a very, very defined way. We're going to make sure these guys are representing this university in a first-class manner."
Cook was not made available for interviews during the Razorbacks' media day Wednesday, but joined the team for the open portion of practice.
