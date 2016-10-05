ASU rallies to knock off Georgia Southern, 27-26

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s rediscovered running game kept it close, then Justice Hansen’s clutch plays delivered the Red Wolves their first victory of the season.

Hansen’s 7-yard fade pass to Omar Bayless in the corner of the end zone tied the game in the final seconds, then J.D. Houston’s extra point gave ASU an improbable 27-26 victory over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The victory came despite ASU committing five turnovers — three fumbles and two interceptions — and a failing on a fourth-down pass in the middle of the field late in the fourth quarter.

But ASU’s defense came up with a stop, and Hansen got the ball at the team's own 30 with 2:41 left.

His 17-yard scramble on fourth down kept the drive going, as did his third-down pass to Blake Mack. Then, his 29-yard pass put ASU on the Georgia Southern 9, setting up the pass to Bayless, who made his second catch of his career while falling away but managed to get his knee into the end zone.

ASU gained 343 yards on the ground, led by Warren Wand and Johnston White. Wand had 140 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. White added 126 yards. Both were season-highs, as was ASU’s rushing total. ASU had 525 yards as a team.

Hansen finished 16 of 27 passing with 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Georgia Southern (3-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), which entered 17-1 against Sun Belt teams since joining the league in 2014, was held to 375 yards.

Kevin Ellison completed 14 of 23 passes for 203 yards and 1 touchdown: a 63-yarder to Miles Campbell down the right sideline that made it 23-10 in the third quarter.

Georgia Southern, the best rushing team in the Sun Belt, was held to a season-low 172 yards rushing.

ASU committed three turnovers in the first quarter, but Georgia Southern didn’t turn any of them into points.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.