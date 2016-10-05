Blood at North Little Rock pawnshop, on arrestee's hands

An 18-year-old man is accused of breaking into a pawnshop and fleeing from police Monday night, according to a report.

North Little Rock police responded to a burglary alarm at Quick Cash Pawn Shop at 2301 E. Broadway on Monday night, according to the report.

Police found Torrez Hillard of North Little Rock climbing down from a broken rear window, according to the report.

Hillard fled on foot but was found moments later and was arrested at about 11:15 p.m., according to the report. Police said the teenager had fresh cuts and blood on his hands and an officer found blood near and inside the broken business window.

An officer located a duffel bag with three Sony PlayStations that police said Hillard dropped while fleeing.

Police said they also found two cellphones, various video games, another PlayStation and cords on the ground near the broken rear window.

Hillard was charged with commercial burglary and fleeing, according to an arrest report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.