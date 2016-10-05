Home /
Broadway Bridge demolition requires closure of downtown Little Rock street
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:51 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — State highway crews are temporarily shutting down another road as workers continue demolishing the Broadway Bridge crossing the Arkansas River.
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said LaHarpe Boulevard in Little Rock will be closed over the weekend. The road, also known as Arkansas 10, will be closed from Arch Street to East Markham Street from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
Last weekend, crews closed Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock between Karrott and Willow streets. The road reopened Monday morning.
The 93-year-old Broadway Bridge was shut down Sept. 28. Workers will remove the old bridge, then install a new span crossing the river. The project is expected to be complete within six months.
Officials say drivers should exercise caution when approaching highway work zones.
